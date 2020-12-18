We Will Not Go Back To GSSS Kankara – Abducted Students …As Buhari Recieves Victims

By Adejumo Enock

Some abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State have expressed grief and sadness over how they were treated in their kidnappers’ den, stressing that they will not go back to their school due to lack of security.

The Students were released on Thursday and taken to Katsina State on Friday narrated that they were kept in the cold and ate only once in 48 hours.

Breaking Times reported that Gunmen stormed the school and kidnapped over 300 students.

One of the schoolboys in a video revealed that the majority of them are not willing to go back to the school they were Kidnapped.

The Student, Abubakar Salisu said, he regretted that the location of the school made it difficult for them to be rescued.

He added that the security operatives tried to rescue them in one of the locations they were kept.

“I was very happy (to be rescued). At the time we were there (kidnappers’ den), we were kept in the cold. They gave us only cassava to eat”. Salisu said.

According to him, “At night, we defecate and urinate on the same spot that we sleep. If we request to use the toilet, we are beaten.”

