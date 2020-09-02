“We Will Not Resume Until Government Meets Our Demands” – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has told Nigerians to disregard the Union’s resumption rumors, saying that even though schools were to resume, that their members would cease to work unless demands that caused the March 23rd, 2020 strike are met by the Federal Government.

ASUU also requested that facilities should be made available by the government, one that will ensure strict compliance of the COVID-19 safety protocols by the students upon resumption.

This revelation was made during a news conference in Ilorin by ASUU zonal coordinator of Ibadan zone comprising of several Universities, Professor Ade Adejumo.

“It is quite lamentable that the government are yet to address outstanding issues with the union, despite break broke by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Should University education resume today, the government will still be held to address Its Memorandum of Association (MOA) with us, while adding that they are simply performing their part responsibility of bringing to attention of government to duties it owes to citizens”, he confirmed.

“The government we thought would act on the COVID-19 break and address issues held with the union. Unfortunately, they are yet to call us for any kind of meeting.

“Except the demands of our union are met, our members will not resume duties.

The government’s main bone of contention, which is the idea of incorporating the IPPIS. IPPIS is practised in Nigeria only, as other countries we copied from don’t even make use it.

He said that the union has so far succeeded in meeting challenges posed by the government to come up with working system that will handle some things in the system.

“Of course we are not against the resumption of universities, we only want government to provide amenities that will help nullify spread of the virus.

“We however think that reopening of schools while the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much around, is like asking for trouble where there is none”, he added.