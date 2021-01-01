We Will Secure The Future Of Nigerian Youths – Buhari

By Adejumo Enock

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration will secure the the future of Nigerian youths.

Buhari in his new message on Friday expressed that his administration will also continue to be committed to the Youths who need the government’s support.

His words, “I wish to also use this occasion of New Year to reaffirm my commitment to the people of Nigeria, especially the youth who need our collective encouragement and support. In securing this nation we need to secure the future of our youth”.

“Our young people are our most valuable natural resource, at home and abroad. Their ingenuity, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit is evident to all. Many of our young people are excelling in various spheres of life including sports, entertainment, information and communication technology, commerce and are globally recognized as achievers”.

Furthermore, the President expressed that “As a Government we are committed to actively engaging with the creative energies of our young people. In this regard, we will partner with the legislature to develop an enabling environment to turn their passions into ideas that can be supported, groomed and scaled across regions. This will create vast opportunities in fintech, agriculture, business process startups and in the entertainment industry”.