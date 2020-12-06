We Will Stop Incessant Strikes In Tertiary Institutions – NANS Senate President

By Onwuka Gerald

Newly-elected Senate President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Innocent Okafor, said the new NANS delegates will make sure that academic activities in tertiary institutions run smoothly.

“Present students’ leadership would provide quality leadership to the Nigerian youths and once more, rekindle their hopes towards a better Nigeria”, said Okafor.

The President who hails from Anambra State, triumphed in NANS election that was conducted in Abuja on Friday.

Okafor, In a statement in Awka today, charged youths in the country to assume more responsibility as it affects the society.

“NANS will ensure that there exists peaceful coexistence and smooth flow of academic activities in tertiary institutions in the country”, he assured.