We Won’t Tolerate Production Of Substandard Sanitizers- SON

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, has sent out a strong warning to manufacturers of hand sanitisers and liquid handwash that it will not tolerate any minus standards in the production of hand sanitisers.

According to SON quality hand sanitisers and liquid handwash are among the most critical tools used in battling the coronavirus. Hence, the organisation will not tolerate the production of substandard sanitizers and liquid handwash in the country.

Manufacturers of these products have to adhere strictly to global best practices or face penalties, the organisation warned .

SON noted that since it has been proven that hand-washing with soap and water is one of the most important steps that can be taken to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus to loved ones the organisation will not relent in its efforts to supervise the standard production of these products.

In a tweet, SON urged consumers to always insist on patronising only hand sanitisers certified by SON to avoid harmful effects to their skin while also getting value for their hard earned money.

1. The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (@SONNigeria) has warned manufacturers of hand sanitisers and liquid hand wash, to adhere strictly to global best practises failure to do so would attract penalties. — SON Nigeria (@SONNigeria) June 29, 2020

The organisation urged manufacturers to always visit the office to obtain minimum requirements for producing goods in the country as it pledged to encourage and support genuine businesses in the country.