We Would Evacuate Nigerians In China If The Need Arises— FG

As the Coronavirus epidemic continues, the Federal Government has said it will not hesistate to evacuate Nigerians in Wuhan province in China if the need arises.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunibe Mamora, said this in Abuja during a press briefing on resolutions reached by the Ministers of Health of the Economic Community of West African States on regional preparedness and response to the ongoing Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

The Minister’s comment comes two days after some Nigerians residing in China, posted videos on social media calling on the Federal government to facilitate their evacuation home.

Mamora while speaking to newsmen, said the Federal government is monitoring the conditions of Nigerians through Nigeria’s ambassador to China.

“We are in touch with our Ambassador in China and the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria is also in touch with the ministry, and we are getting information on the condition of Nigerians in Wuhan and we are monitoring the health of our citizens, if and when the need arises to evacuate them, we will do so but we don’t want a situation we create panic, this is not time for fear, this is not time for stigmatization, it is time for science.

Chinese government is testing everyone that is trying to leave China to ensure that they don’t go and spread the virus.” he said