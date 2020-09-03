WeAreSorryNengi Trends As Fans Solicit Support For Their #BBNaijia2020 Favourite Queen, Nengi

Fans of Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Nengi, are canvassing for support for their favorite.
#WeAreSorryNengi is currently trending on Twitter as her fans go viral with videos soliciting for votes for their favorite Queen.
The Big Brother Naija female housemate and beauty Queen, Nengi Rebecca Hampson has been excellent and captivating in the past days.
Her diehard fans honestly have done well and would go extra miles in making sure their Queen wins the grand prize of N85m.
Below are some reactions and videos: