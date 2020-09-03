WeAreSorryNengi Trends As Fans Solicit Support For Their #BBNaijia2020 Favourite Queen, Nengi

Fans of Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Nengi, are canvassing for support for their favorite.

#WeAreSorryNengi is currently trending on Twitter as her fans go viral with videos soliciting for votes for their favorite Queen.

The Big Brother Naija female housemate and beauty Queen, Nengi Rebecca Hampson has been excellent and captivating in the past days.

Her diehard fans honestly have done well and would go extra miles in making sure their Queen wins the grand prize of N85m.

Below are some reactions and videos:

"Nobody should beat my child. A child is the most important thing in my life I do not Joke with them." – Nengi



Please Vote Nengi via your MyDSTV & MyGOtv App, online votes (mobile and web)



SMS VOTE Nengi to 32052#BBNaija#WeAreSorryNengi #VOTENengi pic.twitter.com/UZNXADdJGk — NENGI REBECCA HAMPSON 👑🗡️ (@nengiofficial_) September 2, 2020

Nengi's only offence is that she refused to adopt the role their pervasive mind assumed she 'll fill in the house, they all sexualised her without her consent and ruthlessy condemned her for not dancing to their gallery, she is fake! she is pretending!!#WeAreSorryNengi#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/e2S3NmzjUc — Biggie's Ninja 👺 (@biggieninja) September 2, 2020

One of my favourite moments of this season🥺😍 Next would be Nengi jumping on stage and screaming for joy when she's handed her cheque on day 71🙏 #WeAreSorryNengi https://t.co/H6nlubMZk3 — NENGI my Flower👑⚔🗡 (@Chuqsing) September 2, 2020

Shout out to every single Ninja who stood by Nengi from day one throughout all the fake agenda and decamping. We fought hard and we are gradually getting there, but we need to intensify our efforts to make sure she wins#VOTENengi#BBNaija#WeAreSorryNengi pic.twitter.com/RCEXaRClDB — 💙❤️Ultimate Kombo | Vote Nengi 🗡️ (@ultimate_kombo) September 2, 2020

This was the day you walked into my life Nengi , I promised to stand by you , Vote for you , support you till the end ! Ninjas please sms VOTE Nengi to 32052 Do it for our girl #Nengi #WeAreSorryNengi #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/KlYPaFvmRl — NENGI’S VOTING MACHINE💪🏼💪🏼🗡🗡🗡 (@CruiseQueenn) September 2, 2020

After Hellites slut-shamed Nengi,fought tooth&nail 2pull her down,dey ar nw campaigning against slut-shamin https://t.co/A5FdVIJfkB we a joke2dem?Do dey hv memory loss?Evrytn dey wrngly accused Nengi of,is wat deir fave is.Deir hypocrisy is iritatin!#BBNaijia2020 #WeAreSorryNengi — Bella🗡⚔️⭕️💡 (@nashadexter) September 3, 2020

I really think iCONS should jump on this trend. Personally, I also liked Nengi in the beginning but I had to step back because of all the rumors I heard on twitter. As bad as Laycon has had it, Nengi had it worse. #WeAreSorryNengi #BBNaija #LayconNeedsYou — Simeon💡💡 (@olaniyi_simeon) September 3, 2020