Wearing Of Face Masks Now Compulsory In Delta

The Delta State Government, today, announced that it would make the use of face masks compulsory, as it works to curtail the spread of COVID19 in Delta State.

BreakingTimes reports that Delta State has recorded 4 cases of the virus so far, according to data obtained from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A series of tweets via the state Twitter handle, @DSGovernment, quoted the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, as disclosing the mandatory use of face masks, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state’s Executive Council meeting which held virtually.

“The State Government is concerned about the lives of citizens. Hence, a decision to send a Bill to the House of Assembly to make it compulsory for everyone to wear face masks in public has been taken,” the commissioner was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, the Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also said his administration was considering implementing mandatory use of face masks.

In a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the rationale behind the consideration is because “Lagos is now seeing a slow spread of community transmission of COVID19.”

According to him, the rise in new cases is as a success of our house-to-house contact tracing and ramping up of tests across 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

On the upcoming Ramadan fast, he said: “As we prepare to observe the Ramadan fast, we have a responsibility to continue to maintain appropriate levels of respiratory hygiene and physical distancing, and observe the restrictions on gatherings.”

