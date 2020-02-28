Weeping, wailing as Remo Stars player, Kazeem Tiamiyu is buried

Emotion ran high on Thursday as the remains of the Remo Stars Football Club’s Assistant Captain and defender, Kazeem Tiamiyu, were finally laid to rest in his family house in Ajaka, Sagamu, Ogun State.

Kazeem, popularly called Kaka, was buried six days after he was allegedly killed by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The deceased’s body was taken from the morgue of the General Hospital, Owode, Sagamu, where he it was deposited after he was crushed by an unknown vehicle on the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway.

Islamic religious leaders led other mourners in prayer, after which his body was committed to Mother Earth.

Residents, who spoke journalists, described Kazeem as a humble and morally upright person before his demise.

It was gathered that the body of the deceased was released following the plea of his father, Fasasi Tiamiyu, for burial.

The Ogun State House of Assembly had earlier in the day condemned Kazeem’s killing by the SARS operatives.

The Speaker of the assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, made the condemnation during plenary held at the Legislature’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Oluomo urged the state police command to caution its men to be more civil in the discharge of their duty of securing lives and property of residents.

He asked the command to set up machinery for monitoring its officers and men to prevent human rights abuse during security operations.

He commended the timely intervention of Governor Dapo Abiodun, the Inspector-General of Police and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in the Zone 2 for their swift response to the incident.

Meanwhile, the command has said its personnel did not vandalise the Tiamiyu’s Lexus car.

The police said the car was intact when it released it was released to the deceased’s family members on Wednesday in the presence of the Deputy Inspector-General of police in charge of the South-West, Peter Ogunyanwo.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made the denial in a rejoinder on Thursday.

Oyeyemi was reacting to the deceased’s father, Fasasi Tiamiyu, who claimed that the car had been vandalised as “the gear is not working again and some parts of the car are missing.”