Weight Loss Kirsten Vangsness: An Inspirational Journey!

Kirsten Vangsness is a popular American actress well-known for her role in the tv series Criminal Minds. She played many roles in movies and tv series like The Chicago 8, My Sleep, and many more. She was facing weight problems that she had in her life and lost over 50 pounds. Do you know about and talk about weight loss Kirsten Vangsness’s story?

Since childhood, Kirsten faced weight problems and was very shy as a teenager, but she overcame this shyness through her acting skills. Kirsten made weight loss in less than one year. Surely, that was not easy for her to appear on the stage, but she did.

The very first role that she played was in Phil of the Future and LAX. In 2004, she became part of the cast of the series Criminal minds, which made her famous. She was overweight and tried to maintain her size. At that time, she also said she was gay and in a relationship with Melanie Goldstein. That relationship remained until 2013 when she started dating Keith Hanson, but that was her transformation, not her love life.

In 2014, she was at the top of her career because of her weight loss journey. Kirsten made 50 pounds of weight loss, and everyone was surprised. She said she lost weight with the help of Renee Stephens’s books and podcasts. His weight loss plan lasts for six weeks.

Kirsten maintained her three years after her weight loss, and she credited Stephens for her success because he showed her how to get more self-aware and live healthier. Kirstein became more interested in meditation. Vangsness told anyone in public what her diet was; if she practiced that, many people would like to know. Many fans complimented her on her success in weight loss and tried to find her receipt.

She became a vegetarian, which goes naturally with spirituality and meditation. According to experts, the diet should be fruits and vegetables to lose weight. You must take mushroom and coconut oil too in the diet. A healthy diet is essential for fat burning. The workout should be crunches, burpees, push-ups, and many other practices. You should stop drinking and smoking and drink minimum of eight cups of water a day.