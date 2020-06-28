0 comments

Welcome to Manchester United: Twitter Reacts To DJ Cuppy Dumping Arsenal For Man Utd

by on June 28, 2020
 

Popular Nigerian entertainer DJ Cuppy has dumped Arsenal for their Premier League rivals Manchester United after Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo’s goal helped the red devils book FA Cup semi-final ticket.

Ighalo, 30, was left unmarked in six yards away from goal as he flicked the ball past Tim Crul in goal.

And just before kick-off of the game, DJ Cuppy had dared the Nigerian to score promising that she will officially become a Manchester United fan.

She had tweeted: “As a Nigerian I think it’s only right that if Odion Ighalo scores a goal today… I will officially join Manchester United as a fan.”

To confirm her decamp to Manchester United fan base, after the game, she tweeted:

READ  Manchester's Interest In Umtiti Caused Our Defeat - Messi

However, Norwich delayed the party for the Red Devils as Todd Cantwell grabbed an equalizer in a spectacular fashion in the 75th minute to make it 1-1.

The Canaries suffered a big blow late on when Timm Klose was shown straight red following a foul Odion Ighalo and the hosts were reduced to ten men.

It was 1-1 at full-time and the game extended into extra-time. Tim Krul put up a breathtaking performance denying United on several occasions, but Harry Maguire fired home a late winner for the Red Devils as Manchester United cruise to the semi-final of the FA Cup. It ended: Norwich 1-2 Manchester United.

READ  Fashola Commends CBN's Cashless Policy

Below are reactions, welcoming her to the football club:

@Bash_Borlarh: “Dear @cuppymusic welcome to Manchester United and thanks to @ighalojude for making the transfer possible.🔴🔴”

@Abariba_1stSon: “And he scored. Welcome to Manchester United, my celebrity crush. As you officially join us at the Theatre of Dreams, may all your dreams come true. Amen.”

@cerdeeq7: “I thought we signed Jadon San ho when I see Welcome to Manchester United trending 😀. But this is good acquisition too. Welcome to the theatre of dreams @cuppymusic.”

@TEWOGBADE_: “DJ Cuppy! Welcome to Manchester United!🥂 We’re throwing a big big party!!! 🎉”

@utdzky: “DJ Cuppy welcome to Manchester United the biggest club in the world. All our female supporters are queens with so much love ❤️”

@tommy_viccetti: “BREAKING NEWS: Dj Cuppy is now officially a Manchester United fan. ✍️Welcome to Manchester United 🔴⚫️ #MUFC”

International, Issues, News, Sports

DJ CuppyManchester United

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 