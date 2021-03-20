We’ll Arrest, Prosecute False Whistleblower — EFCC

Thr Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has threatened to arrest and prosecute false whistleblowers, whose intention was to mislead the commission.

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Baw, who stated this yesterday noted that several false leads had led the commission to dead ends and the concomitant wastage of scarce resources.

In a statement issued by the commission, the chairman expressed concern about the activities of supposed whistleblowers who mislead the agency through false information.

“Despite due diligence by the EFCC, scarce investigative resources have been wasted by the agency in following up false leads that frequently comes to a dead end.

“Activities of false whistle blowers detract from the noble intendment of the whistleblower policy of the federal government which seeks to incentivise information leading to the recovery of stolen wealth,” it said.

It affirmed that “while the whistleblower policy was not designed as a tool for unscrupulous citizens to send law enforcement agencies on wild goose chase or set them against their perceived enemies, the EFCC will not hesitate to prosecute any whistleblower who willfully provides the agency with false information.”

The chairman reiterated the commission’s preparedness to work with genuine whistleblowers and acknowledged the breakthroughs which the EFCC recorded in its assets recovery drive, using information supplied by whistleblowers.

Bawa advised genuine informants to be cautious and ensure that they had accurate information before engaging with the agency.