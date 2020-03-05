We’ll comply with order on Oshiomhole’s sacking — APC secretary, Victor Giadom

Acting National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom says the party will comply with the order on the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman.

On Wednesday, Danlami Senchi, judge of a federal capital territory high court, granted an injunction restraining Oshiomhole from parading himself as chairman of the party pending the determination of a suit filed against him.

Addressing journalists at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, Giadom said the national working committee (NWC) of the party would meet and give further clarification on the development.

“The most important thing is that the party is going to respect the court order (on Oshiomhole’s suspension)… the national working committee will meet soon on the matter,” he said.

Asked to comment on the heavy presence of the security at the secretariat, Giadam said there was nothing spectacular about it.

“They are only here to provide security,” he said.