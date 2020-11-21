We’ll Halt Ebonyi Lawmakers’ Defection, PDP Vows

By Seun Adeuyi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Working Committee (NWC) has vowed to take legal action against any of its lawmakers who abandons the party.

This follows speculations that Ebonyi State legislators were planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, made this known in an interview in Abuja, on Friday.

Recall that Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, had formally defected from the PDP to the APC on Thursday, fuelling speculations since then that legislators at the state and federal levels were plotting to join him.

“That was an issue that was discussed both at the caucus and at the NEC meeting yesterday. I want to place on record that any legislator elected on the platform of the PDP in Ebonyi State will not run away with our mandate.

“I want to assure Nigerians on that. We are going to challenge it and for the first time, we are going to subject that process to judicial test because it is clearly stated in the constitution that unless there is a division within the party, you cannot be a member of the parliament and change parties. The situation we have in Imo State; we are going to test that law in the court,” Ologbondiyan said.