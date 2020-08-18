We’ll Institute Contempt Proceedings Against Buratai, Malami Over Refusal To Obey Court Order — Says Detained Soldier’s Lawyer

Tope Akinyode, Lawyer of detained soldier, Lance Corporal Martins Idakpini has said that he will institute contempt proceedings against Tukur Buratai, Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, and Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, over their refusal to obey court orders directing the release of his client.

Idakpani was arrested after he called out the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Tukur Buratai; and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, and asked that they resign from their positions, over their poor handling of the fight against Boko Haram terrorists in the Northern part of the country.

Justice Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on July 22, 2020, ordered the release of the soldier after his lawyer argued an ex parte application.

Buratai and Malami have refused to release the detained soldier, despite serving them copies of the court orders.

Akinyode, while announcing plans for the contempt proceedings on Monday in a statement said:

"We'll Institute Contempt Proceedings Against Tukur Brutai @HQNigerianArmy & AGF @MalamiSan Over Disobedience To Court Order On Lance Corporal Martins Idakpini

"Recall that on 22nd July, 2020, Hon Justice Chikere of the Abuja Federal High Court ordered @HQNigerianArmy and AGF @MalamiSan to grant Lance Corporal Martins Idakpini, a detained Soldier access to his lawyer and family after I argued an exparte application.

"We have served copies of the court order on both the Chief of Staff and the AGF. Also, I have personally discussed with the AGF over the issue and he assured me that the court order would be complied with, however, the reverse has been the case.

“Lance Corporal Martins has been brutalised, subjected to a great deal of dehumanising treatment, denied access to food and has therefore developed ulcer.

“The detained soldier has also been secretly moved to Sokoto to face a court martial and the military is illegally forcing a lawyer on him.

“We have considered the available legal options and since all the civil overtures to ensure compliance with the court order has broken down, we shall immediately proceed to court tomorrow and commence a committal for contempt proceedings against the Chief of Army Staff and the AGF.”

