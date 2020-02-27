We’ll pass PIB by June, says Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday assured that the house would pass the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill before the end of June.

Gbajabiamila was quoted by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, as giving the assurance while receiving a delegation of the Experts Advisory Panel of the Nigeria Natural Resource Charter who visited him.

Gbajabiamila said although the bill had been in the National Assembly for years, the current assembly was committed to putting it to rest.

“The legislature needs to work with you. We need to work together. Oil and gas is an integral part of our economy. It remains the mainstay of our economy, and so we have to work together to protect it,” he said.