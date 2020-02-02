We’ll punish teachers flogging pupils for speaking Igbo – Gov Obiano

The Anambra State Government has asked teachers in the state to reinvigorate the teaching of the Igbo Language in schools.

The state government warned that teachers fining or flogging pupils for speaking Igbo would be dealt with.

The state Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Culture & Tourism, Ms Sally Mbanefo, gave the warning at a workshop for the revival of Igbo in Awka on Friday.

She reminded the teachers of the law making it compulsory for pupils in the state to dress in traditional attire and speak Igbo in school every Wednesday.

Mbanefo said Governor Willie Obiano was out to save Igbo language from extinction.