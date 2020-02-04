We’re doing well in the security sector — Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the regime is handling the security of the country well.

Osinbajo spoke when he received clergymen from the north — the Arewa Pastors Forum for Peace — at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday.

In a statement by Laolu Akande, his spokesperson, the VP said the regime would recruit more troops and officers to increase the personnel of security agencies so as to curb security threats in the country.

He added that it was part of an “ongoing deliberate and comprehensive consolidation of the security situation in the country”.

“We are doing everything that needs to be done. We are handling security well, and as you know, including military deployment in diverse fields, like the Boko Haram in the Northeast, ” Osinbajo was quoted to have said.

“In fact, we have to now recruit more into the Army, and much faster than we ever did because we need men on the ground; resources also – to buy more arms, to buy more platforms.”

Osinbajo said though the security situation is challenging measures have been put in place to beef up the country’s security.

“At the last meeting of the National Security Council that was held on Thursday, we had discussions on how to beef up the military’s platforms. How do we beef up the numbers?’ How do we recruit more men and women into the Army? How do we collaborate more with local vigilante, the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and all that? So, there is a lot going on in terms of trying to beef up security. The security situation is one that is very challenging,” he said.

“We are also looking at aspects of surveillance – how we can do more aerial surveillance using drones and electronic devices to improve surveillance.”

He assured Nigerians that the federal government is committed to finding solutions to the crisis in the north and in other parts of the country.