We’re ready for probe, Ihedioha, Okorocha nudge Uzodinma

Former governors of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha and Rochas Okorocha, said on Thursday that they were not bothered by Governor Hope Uzodinma’s resolve to probe the financial activities of the state from 2010 till date. Former Governors Ikedi Ohakim, Okorocha and Ihedioha were in charge of the state during the period. Uzodinma had, in his inaugural speech said, “I hereby direct the Accountant-General of the state to, within four days, forward to me the comprehensive financial status of the state from May 2010 till date. “I also direct the permanent secretaries of all the ministries to, within the same period, foward the status of the contracts awarded within the time frame. Payment of all ongoing contracts is hereby stopped.”But Ihedioha on Thursday said he did not misappropriate the state’s funds while in office between May 29, 2019 and January 14, 2020. Ihedioha was sacked by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The former governor spoke to our correspondent through his media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu. Onyeukwu said Ihedioha’s administration was hinged on due process, accountability and transparency. He said, “The former governor is not tensed about the probe order. His Excellency hinged his administration on due process, accountability and transparency. “There is nothing wrong if the new governor says that he wants to look into the books. We are fine by it.”Also, Okorocha said he was not opposed to the planned probe. The former governor, in a tweet on Thursday, said, “Let me reiterate that I have nothing against being probed. What I did not agree with was the attempt to misuse power to harass and intimidate me or any of my supporters.” Okorocha also dispelled the speculation that he was having serious political battle with Uzodinma. The former governor, who spoke to our correspondent through his spokesperson, Sam Onwuemeodo, said the political disagreement he had with Uzodinma ahead of the All Progressives Congress’ governorship primary election in the state in 2018 did not resort to a quarrel.Okorocha, who described the governor as his brother and party man, said whatever disagreement he had with Uzodinma remained “politics.”