We’ve Given Gov Umahi 24 Hours To Reverse The Illegal Life Ban On Sun, Vanguard Reporters — SERAP

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has given Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State 48 hours to reverse the illegal banning of the Correspondent of The Sun newspaper, Chijioke Agwu, and the Vanguard Newspaper, Peter Okutu, from entering Government house and Government facilities in the State for life.

The journalists and media houses have been reportedly banned over a report on the Lassa Fever outbreak in the state.

While handing down the warning on Wednesday, Governor Umahi also announced that the two journalists were banned from entering Government House or any government facility in the state.

The two journalists are Chijioke Agwu, correspondent of Sun Newspaper in the state and Peter Okutu of Vanguard newspaper.

Umahi had on Saturday ordered the arrest of Agwu over a report he did on the Lassa Fever outbreak in the state.

Three days later, Okutu was arrested on the orders of Ohaukwu Local Government Area Chairman, Clement Odah, over a report he did on the alleged military invasion of Umuogodoakpu-Ngbo community in the council area.

Reacting, SERAP in a series of tweets

It condemned the blatant intimidation and attacks on journalists and media houses, adding: “We’ll take legal action if this illegality is not immediately reversed.”

“We urge Governor David Umahi to show a greater level of transparency and accountability by immediately reversing the purported ban, and allowing journalists and media houses to freely cover the activities of his government.

This is consistent with the rule of law,” SERAP added.

We urge Governor David Umahi to show a greater level of transparency and accountability by immediately reversing the purported ban, and allowing journalists and media houses to freely cover the activities of his government.

This is consistent with the rule of law. — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) April 22, 2020

Meanwhile, some notable names, via Twitter, have reacted to the life ban on the journalists.

See reactions below:

Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo wrote: “Governor David Umahi has banned Chikoke Agwu of The Sun and Peter Okutu of Vanguard from entering the Govt House or any govt facility “for life” — for writing “bad reports” about Ebonyi State.

“LIFE ban by a Governor who has only three more years in office.

“See the irony?”

Governor David Umahi has banned Chikoke Agwu of The Sun and Peter Okutu of Vanguard from entering the Govt House or any govt facility "for life" — for writing "bad reports" about Ebonyi State.



LIFE ban by a Governor who has only three more years in office.



See the irony? — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) April 22, 2020

Popular Online Doctor, Dr Harvey Olufunmilayo wrote: “Governor Umahi of Ebonyi has banned two reporters: Chijioke Agwu (Sun Newspaper) and Peter Okutu (Vanguard) from entering Government house and Government facilities in the state for life.

“Banned for life 😆

“One question though: Will the Governor be in the State House for life?”

Governor Umahi of Ebonyi has banned two reporters: Chijioke Agwu (Sun Newspaper) and Peter Okutu (Vanguard) from entering Government house and Government facilities in the state for life.



Banned for life 😆



One question though:

Will the Governor be in the State House for life? — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 22, 2020