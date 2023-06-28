What Are the Best Payout Online Casinos in New Zealand These Days?

The occasional big win is for sure a sign of a high-paying online casino. However, it doesn’t make sense to consider the jackpot the key factor because it doesn’t reflect the percentage payout figures. You see, what can be luck for one player is loss for another one.

The thing to consider when choosing an online casino is the payout or the percentage of bets & wagers returned as winnings during the month. Payouts are determined by the RTP of the games offered by a casino and can be found on links in the footer of casino websites.

The higher the payout percentage is, the better. In other words, payouts help to maximize the chances of winning. Therefore, playing at the best online casinos that payout the highest average percentage gives you a better gaming experience.

If you want to play pokies and other online casino games, you might be in search of the best New Zealand casinos. Here is the list of online casinos with the percentage that ranges from 96 to 98.

1. SkyCity Online Casino – 97,7% RTP

This is a top paying online casino for New Zealanders. Launched in 2019, it became a popular online casino with big payouts. The site is licensed, so you can keep your worries at bay when playing there.

The pros:

Only for New Zealanders

Accepts NZD Currency

Local Deposit Methods

The cons:

Unavailable Outside New Zealand

Offline Version is Better

Its game library is impressive. You can play blackjack, slots, roulette, video poker, live casino games, and keno there. SkyCity cooperates with the most reliable software providers. It offers more than ten payment methods and round-the-clock customer support.

2. Neon Vegas Casino – 97.34% RTP

Neon Vegas Casino is one of the top online casinos in New Zealand with the highest payout. Players can choose from more than 2000 games from famous software developers like Pragmatic Play and Play’n GO. Their game library includes 21 jackpot pokies as well as high RTP slots like the Book of Tut and John Hunter by Pragmatic Play. It is also one of the fastest payout online casinos available in NZ.

Players can take part in competitions where they can win free spins in the best pokie games. There are huge prize pools, weekly boosts as well as loyalty rewards for returning players.

3. Neon54 Casino – 97.2% RTP

Neon54 is an excellent gambling platform for Kiwis with great bonus promotions and thousands of games to play for real money. As this casino is Curacao-licensed, NZ players can enjoy a wide game selection without any risks. The library of 5000 games includes high RTP pokies, live dealers, and other instant win titles.

The withdrawal limits are based on your status. Players on level 1 can cash out up to $1,000 per day but no more than $14,000 per month, while level 5 users can withdraw up to $3,000 per day or $40,000 per month.

4. PlayOJO – 96.92% RTP

Even though their average percentage isn’t the highest, this operator has almost a thousand different casino games available on its website. It is certainly a good number. This is the indicator that any player will find something to their liking, regardless of the kind of game they prefer, especially when it comes to slots.

Pokies make up the majority of their portfolio. Like hard rock? Try your luck with Guns N’ Roses! Want to relax on the seaside? Find yourself on the beach with Luau Loot without leaving your home. Still on the fence? Press the button to choose a random slot.

Here is the list of the best games there:

Mega Moolah – Top Slot Title

Starburst – Most Popular Video Slot

Thunderstruck 2 – Most Famous Slot Game

European Roulette Pro – Best Table Game

Dr. Fortuno Blackjack – Most popular Blackjack Title

Not only is the casino games library in PlayOJO full of various slots but also includes classic card and table games. However, the number of titles in these categories is smaller.

Truth be told, we didn’t find scratch cards or arcade games there. We were a little bit disappointed as according to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Online_gambling, these styles have become quite popular recently.

5. Wildz Casino – 96.5% RTP

If you’re looking for an exceptional gaming experience, then set your sights on Wildz Casino. Not only is it the top-paying online casino in NZ but also rated highly by players. Despite a smaller collection of games to choose from, they made it a point to select only the best of pokies and table games for their portfolio.

They offer the best-rated slots like Mega Moolah by Microgaming and 1429 Uncharted Seas slots by Thunderkick with RTP 98.5%. In addition to generous bonuses, players can get various cashback offers and a loyalty program that awards up to 40 free spins with each level up.

6. Casimba Casino – 96.42% RTP

Casimba Casino was launched in 2017 by White Hat Gaming with gambling licenses issued in Malta and the UK. Kiwis can sign up there to play over 1,500 games, including online pokies with progressive jackpots and live dealers. It is one of the best online casinos in New Zealand you can find at https://kiwidads.co.nz. It has titles from over 100 famous studios, including giants like Microgaming, Quickspin, Netent, and Play’n Go.

After winning money, players can withdraw up to $5,000 per week.

7. WinaWin – 96% RTP

WinaWin is popular among NZ players that are seeking the best online casino for the best payouts. They feature over 1,500 games from software providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, and Play’n Go.

Customers can win real money by playing casino games with an RTP percentage over 99%. At this casino, players can cash out up to $25,000 per month.

8. Casino Days – 96% RTP

Casino Days also offers the best payouts to players from New Zealand. At this point, they have over 4,000 casino games from 50 studios. NZ users can always find the best titles there.

With over 140 pokies with a high RTP, they offer incredible chances to win. This platform is perfect for pokie lovers that are seeking the biggest wins online. Withdrawal limits are up to $8,000 per day, $30,000 per week, and $80,000 per month.

Conclusion

Many online casinos offer great payout percentages and the best possible odds. They’re worth trying out if you’re keen on maximizing your chances of winning!