What Are The Different Types of Strings Available In The Market?

A lanyard is a type of neckwear with a cord or chain connecting the two ends. They are often used to connect objects, like a key chain or sunglasses case, or to hold something close to the body, like a bracelet. There are different types of strings with other uses. Strings are used by everyone at some point in their life, whether at a marketing event or in the office.

These come in different styles, colors, and designs. These strings can be made of recycled materials, antimicrobial materials, nylon, ultra-weave materials, and many others. Some come in breakaway or non-breakaway versions. Look at some of the most common types of lanyard or strings available in the market.

Custom Printed Strings

Custom-printed chords are available to hang ID cards. These strings come in many colors and styles and can be customized to the organization’s needs. They are a cost-effective way to ensure that ID cards look professional and coordinated.

Breakaway strings

Breakaway strings are the most commonly used strings. It has a little buckle at the top that you can latch and unlatch if you want to avoid sliding the strings over your head. Breakaway strings allow them to snap apart if tugged or snared, yet they can be put back together.

Breakaway strings are perfect for any profession where an employee needs to keep ID visible and convenient for swiping. Additionally, it is ideal for holding keys, ID badge holders, USB Flash drives, or other small tool accessories.

Non-breakaway strings

Non-breakaway lanyard is simple and economical. As the name suggests, they are non-breakable and will stay with you for longer. They’ll display your ID and keys above the belly button area. These strings hang around people everywhere, from guests attending conferences or any other type of gathering. A standard non-breakaway string comes with a metal swivel hook.

Adjustable length strings

Adjustable Length strings are great for people who want a perfect fit and a size adjuster. These can be adjusted between 24 to 44 inches in length. These strings are Ideal for kids or anywhere there is a potential for harm by accidental choking. It comes with a “No Twist” wide plastic hook.

Heavy duty strings

Heavy-duty strings have a safety feature that allows the lines to snap apart if snagged or snared. Afterwards, it can quickly be snapped back together again. Strings are available with a diamond slider or round slider.

These are Breakaway strings with Detachable Buckles, so if you ever want to unbuckle the ID badge holder from the lines, you can easily snap it out and then snap it back whenever you like. In addition, strings provide a safety rubber connection feature, allowing the string to snap apart if snagged or snared.

Face mask holding strings

Strings will keep your mask close at hand and clean from being left on a dirty surface. These are ideal for healthcare, office, retail, delivery drivers, travel, dining, shopping, and students. Strings have durable bulldog clips on each end to securely grip to material or ear loops of your face mask. The antimicrobial chord is a great facemask-holding option for higher-risk germ-contaminated environments such as schools, medical facilities, and laboratories.

Winding Up

Lanyards are a great way to display badges or IDs. Different types of chords make different statements, so it’s essential to find the right one for the job. Consider what kind of message you want to send and what style of strings will best complement that. Strings are a great way to show your team spirit and support your organization. Make sure to pick the right one for the occasion!