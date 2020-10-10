What Buhari Should Do To #EndSars- Human Rights Activist, Inibehe Effiong

Human Rights Activist and Lawyer, Inibehe Effiong has listed a number of things President Muhammadu Buhari needs to do the incessant harassment of young Nigerians by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, in the country.

Effiong who posted this on his twitter handle on Saturday stated that mere promises from the Federal government can no longer assuage the willingness of Nigerians to occupy the streets while calling for an end to SARS.

He stressed that the people at this point in time are not ready to accept anything short of a totally disbandment.

According to him ending SARS is part of the police reform and should be done immediately.

He therefore urged the President to do the following before calmness can return to the streets of Nigeria.

Disband the rogue unit immediately.

Sack the IGP now.

Constitute independent investigative panels across the 36 States to probe unresolved cases of extra-judicial killings by SARS/police.

Immediately arrest and prosecute all SARS operatives and police officers implicated in the probe.

Set-up a significant compensation fund for victims of police/SARS impunity.

Inspect every SARS/police detention facility in the country and release all those arrested and detained illegally, and arraigned those with established criminal cases before courts of competent jurisdiction.

Transfer ALL SARS operatives to the Anti-terrorism squad and post them to hostile areas to combat insurgency.

Remove every State Commissioner of Police under whose watch peaceful protesters have been attacked.

These are some of measures that will show that the government is listening to us. It is ridiculous for anyone to think that mere promises of cosmetic reforms will assuage the protesters.

Those talking about reform should look into history for lessons.

We will not accept anything short of a total disbandment of SARS.

It is preposterous to expect the same IGP, who is a product of the corrupt police system, to offer the best recommendations to the president.

Buhari is not a responsible leader, he added.

He also advised that the nation-wide movement and protests continue until the President acts and EndSARS.