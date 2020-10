Nigerians took to their twitter handle to lambaste decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint Lauretta Onochie as INEC’s Commissioner.

The appointee was in a row with popular musician, Wizkid after he called out the President to do something about agitations going on in the country.

See reactions below:

BREAKING: Buhari asks senate to confirm Lauretta Onochie as INEC commissioner.



What!? Never! What's wrong with this old man? @NGRSenate don't try it. — Ayemojubar 👠 (@ayemojubar) October 13, 2020

Are we really sure about this president? I'm being forced to believe something said by many people oo. How does a president koro koro for broad day light appoint a party person as INEC commissioner? How does that happen? In what world? — #ProbeAwkuzuSARS#EndSars (@lozzyfather) October 13, 2020

This is sad, very sad but the truth is that she will be confirmed. It's part of APC's strategy for 2023. @NigerianSenate leadership is an extension of the Presidency. They are ready to walk through the fire to please PMB. — Benjamin Nwosu. (@BenjaminNwosu7) October 13, 2020

One of the MILLION REASONS we will continue for another week. Recycling Old Corrupt Cargoes and expecting miraculous results. Now we will make our own demands. NEVER AGAIN #REMOVELAURETTAONOCHIE — HUMANITY FIRST (@Frankly55975835) October 13, 2020

APC knows they'll loose all their seats both presidential, senate and governorship. They are desperate. Please guys we have to stop this 🙏🏿#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality — Chuchu Ebuka (@ChukwuebukaNno4) October 13, 2020