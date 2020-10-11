What The Government Should Do To Reform The Police- Ex-Naval Officer, Oni Foto

An ex-Naval Officer Oni Foto has advised the Federal government to stop policemen from carrying AK47 and FN rifles on the streets and number of other measures it listed as it begins to reform the entire Police Force.

Foto in a series of tweets explained that the police had no business moving on the streets of Nigeria with AK47 and FN rifles which he decribed as assault rifles that should be confined to the armoury until extreme combat cases.

He went ahead to share some tips that government must follow to be able to reform the entire Nigerian Police Force, NPF.

He said, “With my little experience in the force for 9 years, I want to share what I feel should be done to reform the entire Nigerian Police Force.

The AK47 and FN rifles are assault rifles that should be confined in their armory until extreme combat cases. The AK47 should be taken away from our streets, a pistol will do a good policing job. In advance countries their police don’t carry assault rifles, only the military does and you don’t see them on the streets until extreme cases.

Armory Check – I feel the Nigeria police force doesn’t check their men and how they expend their rounds when on official and most times unofficial duties. A policeman will fire a round for unjust cause and nothing will happen when he gets back to his armorer at the station.

They should account for every round expended!

In the Navy we even fill “round expend forms” when we get back after every operation.

Also to add, a policeman shouldn’t take their weapons home for no reason.

All weapons issued out should be returned to the station everyday!

There are forms and weapon log books in the armory.

Even if you draw out the same weapon from the armory ten times in a day, there is each record for it.

The armorer should never get tired of updating weapon log books.

Does our Nigerian Police force have a log book?

3. The “Provost” department – in the armed forces we have a provost department who keeps personnels in check.

From dressing to conduct, they check and put us in line when we go way out of line.

In the Army we have the “Military Police”.

In the Navy we have “Naval Police”

Our dear @Police should create a provost unit that will be effective in checking their officers.

From the haircut on their heads to their uniform and the boots they wear should be checked at all times.

In the military it is every morning when you report to base!

Everyday!!!

Once every week in the Force, we discuss a topic from the “Armed Forces Act Cap A20” to remind personnels and also inform and educate them on what they cannot do as a service personnel

We read out the punishments and offenses

This happens in every naval base and units all over

They remind us every time of our duties as a service personnel and every day we carry it in our minds that we are not to misbehave.

The Police needs a police act – a new one apparently! That will be available for every personnel to read and know the consequences of their actions

Data system – the force data system needs upgrading.

The faces, names and service number of every personnel should be in the system and well accounted for in any station or state they serve.

Everyone should be in the books

There is no unknown Soldier!

The StAtion – Apparently this name in our minds means “end of the road” A police station shouldn’t be end of the road for anyone regardless.

It shouldn’t be a place where a constable on the counter will molest and maltreat you before your statement is even taken!

A station is not a place where you get the feeling of “all is over”.

Rather it should be a place where whatever case or reason you were being arrested is resolved as soon as possible

Also to note that the law says within 24 hours

A police station should not be a negotiation point.

Training – in the armed forces, a personnel’s training never ends until they retire.

Subsequently they for course trainings in Nigeria and abroad.

These trainings refreshes the mind and also reminds them what their primary and secondary duties are!

This training I am talking about is after the initial recruitment and police college training.

I am talking about advanced course trainings in every police department where they get further trainings and lectures on their departmental work and as well their policing duties!