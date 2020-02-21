“What the hell was that all about?” – Trump isn’t pleased a South Korean film won best-picture Oscar

US President Donald Trump has blasted the Oscars Award for giving a South Korean movie “Parasite,” its award for best picture, best directing and best original screenplay in the recently held Oscars Awards ceremony.

Parasite was the first foreign language movie to win best picture at the 2020 Academy Awards and it also won awards for best directing and original screenplay but Trump isn’t pleased saying the US already had trade issues with South Korea so a South Korean film shouldn’t have won the Oscars.

Trump, however, seemed more interested in American films that were produced more than 70 years ago.



“How bad were the Academy Awards this year, did you see? ‘And the winner is … a movie from South Korea,’ ” Trump said, impersonating an announcer, at a rally in Colorado Thursday night.



“What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea with trade, on top of it they give them the best movie of the year?” he asked.

“I’m looking for like, let’s get ‘Gone with the Wind’ — can we get like ‘Gone with the Wind’ back,

please? ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ so many great movies,” he continued as the crowd cheered him.

Trump said he didn’t know if “Parasite” was good. “I thought it was best foreign film, best foreign movie — no, it was the best. Did this ever happen before?” he asked

