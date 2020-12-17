What You Need To Know About SIM-NIN Registration

By Adejumo Enock

In line with the new directives by the Federal Government of Nigeria that SIM subscribers should provide their National Identification Number, NIN to Service Providers so as to avoid being blocked, the President’s Special Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmed has revealed the easiest way to submit NIN to service provider for MTN Users for verification.

Recall that the Nigeria government has ordered all telecommunication service providers to ask all subscribers to provide their National Identification Numbers (NIN). Subscribers who fail to do so within two weeks are to be blocked from using their SIM cards.

The Presidential Aide disclosed this via his verified twitter account @BashirAhmaad.

Ahmad who claimed he had submitted his NIN to his network provider MTN for verification, added that the process for this verification has been made easy by MTN .

He added that “You don’t have to visit their office and do it physically, just visit https://t.co/2T3Nc2rV0l to submit yours”.

He urged Nigerians to embrace this new development.

“I have just submitted my National Identity Number (NIN) to my network provider, MTN for verification. Good to see they have made the process easy, you don’t have to visit their office and do it physically, just visit https://t.co/2T3Nc2rV0l to submit yours. Kindly RT for others”.

In the same vien, @HaHayatu disclosed that dialing *346# on a mobile phone helps to confirm SIM status.

He noted that after dialing the code and subscriber’s NIN number displays on the screen then, the SIM has been linked.

“To confirm your SIM status by dialing *346# with your phone then press 1. Costs N20.

If it brings out your NIN number then you’re safe.

RT for awareness”.

For MTN Users: Visit https://t.co/2T3Nc2rV0l to submit NIN to your Service Provider.