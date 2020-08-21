When Available, #COVID19 Vaccine Would Be Given Out Free Of Charge – Greek PM, Mitsotakis To Citizens

The Greek Prime Minister has assured Citizens that upon the availability of the much awaited vaccine for the COVID-19 virus, that they will get the vaccine for free without paying a dime.

He gave this disclosure during a meeting that addressed crucial topics relating to ways of containing the virus in Greece.

According to him, “every affected and non affected person in Greece, will be given the vaccine free of charge once it becomes available”.

Continuing, he stressed that his administration would seek and acquire several vaccines, while adding that there remain no fixed date to carry out immunization.

He said that teenagers, when returning to school by September 7 are expected to wear face masks at least to protect and makeup for yet to be available vaccines. The masks will be given to them free of charge.

Meanwhile, Greek Health Minister, Vassilis Kikilias has said that the country had previously subscribed for three million doses of vaccines to be delivered by the Oxford University and Biopharma firm AstraZeneca, adding that the vaccine test in Oxford is in the final stage of testing.