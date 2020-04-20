A big chunk of Nigerians knew when the news emerged that the Chief of Staff to Nigerian Ruler, Abba Kyari had contracted the Coronavirus disease, that he stood no chance of survival.

Despite his health issues not made public, it was common knowledge that he was travelling out to London, unannounced, for treatment.

He was believed to have contracted the virus from Germany, in March, where he had gone to meet with Siemens officials to discuss Power issues.

The regime had refused to confirm Kyari’s COVID-19 Status, until he confirmed it in a statement on March 29, the same day Buhari made his first national broadcast on the disease.

While announcing his status, Kyari had said he was moving to Lagos where, he disclosed, he had made a private arrangement for his treatment. He also expressed optimism that he would return to his seat soon.

Until his death, the hospital where he was treated was never made public.

Now the question, where did Abba Kyari pass on? In Lagos or London?

A Twitter User, @Rasheethe shared a screenshot photo of the M-ALEN Aircraft (based in London) that flew the Late Chief of Staff to Abuja for his funeral, with this caption:

“I’m not certain about it! Reason why government should provide necessary information to the public for transparency. The Presidency hide late Kyari’s whereabouts and it’s misleading.“

Everything is possible with APC🙆‍♂️