0 comments

Where Did Abba Kyari Pass on? In Lagos or London?

by on April 20, 2020
 

A big chunk of Nigerians knew when the news emerged that the Chief of Staff to Nigerian Ruler, Abba Kyari had contracted the Coronavirus disease, that he stood no chance of survival.

Despite his health issues not made public, it was common knowledge that he was travelling out to London, unannounced, for treatment.

He was believed to have contracted the virus from Germany, in March, where he had gone to meet with Siemens officials to discuss Power issues.

The regime had refused to confirm Kyari’s COVID-19 Status, until he confirmed it in a statement on March 29, the same day Buhari made his first national broadcast on the disease.

READ  Abba Kyari's Death: FCT Minister Condoles With Buhari, Family

While announcing his status, Kyari had said he was moving to Lagos where, he disclosed, he had made a private arrangement for his treatment. He also expressed optimism that he would return to his seat soon.

Until his death, the hospital where  he was treated was never made public.

Now the question, where did Abba Kyari pass on? In Lagos or London?

A Twitter User, @Rasheethe shared a screenshot photo of the M-ALEN Aircraft (based in London) that flew the Late Chief of Staff to Abuja for his funeral, with this caption:

I’m not certain about it! Reason why government should provide necessary information to the public for transparency. The Presidency hide late Kyari’s whereabouts and it’s misleading.

READ  Buhari restricts Government Officials from meeting him, Directs them to Osinbajo

BT Editorial, Health, News

Abba KyariLondon

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 