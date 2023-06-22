Where is Power Button on ASUS laptop | All You Need To Know

We live in a digital age where laptops have become indispensable tools that seamlessly integrate into our daily lives. Whether we use them for work, entertainment, or staying in touch with family members, laptops offer a world of endless possibilities.

Even so, when handling a new device, it can be difficult to navigate its features, especially something as basic as the power button. As an ASUS laptop owner, you may find yourself wondering, “Where is the power button?”.

Do not worry! Our goal in this article is to unravel the mystery behind the ASUS power button, providing you with valuable insights and useful information along the way.

ASUS Laptop Models and Power Button Placement

Depending on the model of the ASUS laptop, the power button may be located in a different location. In order to bring a diverse range of laptop designs to market, ASUS strives to create innovative designs that blend functionality with aesthetics.

Typically, the power button is located in one of the following locations:

Top-Right Corner

In many ASUS laptop models, the power button is located in the upper right corner of the keyboard area, close to the function keys. With this placement, ease of access is assured without obstructing other essential keys.

Above the Keyboard

It is not uncommon for ASUS laptops to feature a sleek design that incorporates the power button directly above the keyboard, usually to the right. In this manner, a clean and minimalist appearance is achieved while maintaining the convenience of the user.

Side Panel or Edge

Some ASUS laptop models have a power button that can be found on the side panel or edge of the device. The placement of this feature often adds a touch of modernity to the overall look of the laptop.

Power Button Alternatives and Special Features

It is true that the power button is the most traditional method of waking up an ASUS laptop, but there are some models that offer alternative methods of doing so. Due to ASUS’s understanding of the importance of convenience, additional options have been incorporated to enhance the user experience. Below are a few of the interesting alternatives you may find on your ASUS laptop:

Fingerprint Sensor

In certain ASUS laptops, there is a fingerprint sensor that can be used to log in and turn on the device with a single touch. By utilizing this advanced feature, you are not only adding an additional layer of security but also removing the need to locate the power button.

Instant On

With ASUS’ Instant On feature, your laptop can enter a sleep-like mode instead of completely shutting down. When the lid is opened, the laptop will automatically come to life, thereby eliminating the necessity to press the power button.

Can’t Find the Power Button? What Should You Do?

In the event that you are unable to locate your ASUS laptop’s power button, here are some steps you can take to locate it:

Consult the User Manual

A user manual is an invaluable resource that provides detailed information regarding the features of your laptop, including where the power button can be found. Locate the user manual that came with your ASUS laptop or download a digital version from the ASUS support website. Find the section that describes the physical layout and buttons of your particular laptop model.

Examine the Keyboard

It is common for ASUS laptop models to have a power button located next to the keyboard. Make sure that you carefully inspect the top-right corner of the keyboard area or the area above the keyboard itself. If you see any markings or symbols that resemble the power symbol (a circle with a vertical line running through it), then you should be wary.

Check the Side Panels and Edges

On some ASUS laptops, the power button can be found on the side panel or at the edge of the device. Look closely at the sides and edges of your laptop for any buttons or switches that may be the power button.

Observe LED Indicators

It is possible that the power button on certain ASUS laptop models is equipped with LED indicators. As soon as the laptop is powered on, these indicators will typically light up or change color. If you notice any LED lights near the keyboard, side panels, or edges, they may correspond to the power function.

Reach Out to ASUS Support

If you have exhausted all your options and still cannot locate the power button, we recommend you to please contact ASUS customer service. The company has an experienced team of representatives who can assist you with finding the power button on your specific model of laptop.

What to Do if The ASUS Laptop Won’t Turn On?

If your ASUS laptop is unable to boot, do not panic. In order to resolve this issue, you can follow several troubleshooting steps. The following are some steps you can take:

Check the Power Source

Make sure your laptop is properly connected to a power source. It is important to ensure that the power adapter is plugged into a functioning power outlet and securely connected to your laptop if you are using one. Be sure the battery you are using has a sufficient charge if you are using one.

Perform a Hard Reset

It is sometimes possible to resolve power-related issues by performing a hard reset. For this purpose, disconnect the power adapter, remove the battery (if it is removable), and then press and hold the power button for approximately 15 seconds. Replacing the power adapter (or reinserting the battery) will allow your laptop to be turned on again.

Check for Indicator Lights

If your laptop has an LED indicator light, look for it. There is a great deal of information that can be gained from these lights regarding the status of your laptop. Check your laptop’s user manual or contact ASUS support if you see any lights. If you have any questions regarding the lights, note their color and behavior.

Connect an External Display

Use an appropriate cable to connect your laptop to an external monitor or television. In the case of an external display that shows a signal but your laptop remains unresponsive, it may indicate a problem with the graphics card or display. When such circumstances arise, it may be necessary to seek professional assistance.

Conclusion

There are various locations where the power button can be found on an ASUS laptop, depending on the model. There is no doubt that ASUS laptops offer innovative designs that combine functionality with aesthetics.

Additionally, some models feature fingerprint sensors and instant-on capabilities in addition to the traditional power button. If you are unable to locate the power button, please consult the user manual, check the keyboard and side panels, observe the LED indicators, or contact ASUS support for assistance.

If your laptop is not turning on, check the following troubleshooting steps. There is no doubt that ASUS laptops offer exceptional performance and unique features that make them a reliable choice for those who are seeking an enjoyable computing experience.