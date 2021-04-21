While Facing Several Agitations, Nigeria Partners Tanzania to Fight Insecurity

The Armed Forces of Nigeria and their Tanzanian counterparts have agreed to deepen defence collaboration to address the contemporary security challenges bedeviling both countries.



A press release by the Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu on Tuesday said this was the subject of discussion when participants of the 9th intake 2020/2021 of the Tanzanian National Defence College (TNDC) visited the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

He said the visitors where received on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, by the Director of Policy, DHQ, Major General Mainasara Masanawa.



The CDS said there was need for Nigeria and Tanzania Armed Forces to strengthen the existing defence collaboration, which he noted, dates back to when both countries gained their independence.



According to Gen Irabor, “As Africans, both militaries have to cooperate to enable them share knowledge and modalities for addressing diverse security challenges in order to promote peace and security on the African continent.”



“The CDS noted that participants of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Nigeria usually paid visit to Tanzania as part of their regional tour.



“In his remarks, the leader of the TNDC delegation, Brigadier General Marianus Mhagama expressed appreciation to the AFN leadership for facilitating their trip to Nigeria in this critical period of global pandemic as well as the cordial and warm reception accorded him and his team.



“Brig Gen Mhagama who is also the Senior Directing Staff of the TNDC, disclosed that Tanzania has over the years maintained harmonious relationship with Nigeria.



“He eulogized the Nigerian Military for participating in several peace support operations and the stabilization of democracy in some African nations .



“Commenting further on the tour, Brig Gen Mhagama said Nigeria, Ghana and the Republic of Congo were chosen due to their geographical locations as strategic neighbours.



“He further disclosed that the 5-day study tour has exposed the participants, who are drawn from the military, Government Agencies, Ministries and Departments to be abreast with the history, politics, defence capabilities, foreign diplomacies as well as economic and social cultural behaviour of the people.

He added that two officers from the AFN were among the foreign participants.



“He however advocated for more training slots for personnel of the Tanzania Armed Forces in the National Defence College.

“The participants were later briefed on the organization, roles and functions of the DHQ, where it was pointed out that AFN Research and Development drive is recording the desired feats in local manufacturing of military soft and hard-wares that have added impetus to the ongoing operations in the Northeast and other parts of the country.”