WHO Boss says Information About Country Of Origins Of Coronavirus Important

By Onwuka Gerald

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has on Monday, urged countries of the world not to play politics with the country of origins of the novel coronavirus, saying that it would create more problems towards efforts made in learning the truth.

The WHO boss in a daily briefing stated that, “We need to know the origin of this virus, as the information will help prevent future outbreaks,”

“There is absolutely nothing to hide. The truth is we want to know the origin, and that’s it”.

Giving their own accounts on origin of the virus, Chinese state media revealed that the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

They also said it had been in massive circulation in Europe as at 2019.