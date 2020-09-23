WHO Commends FCT’s Response To Coronavirus Pandemic 

The World Health Organization, WHO, has commended the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, on its response towards tackling the coronavirus pandemic in the Territory.

WHO’s Country Representative Walter Kazadi Mulombo during a meeting with FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello on Wednesday, acknowledged the effectiveness of the actions of the FCTA in the fight against the virus.

He called for continued vigilance from residents of the FCT pending when a vaccine is developed.

He said, “When I arrived on the 19th of June, I was surprised by the organization I saw at the airport, the way I was received, the way I went through all the processes and where I stayed in quarantine for 14 days, it was so perfect.

“It was really something that was properly done. So, I wish to congratulate you on that one.

“COVID-19 is here to stay with us for some time until we find an effective vaccine. But until then, you need to remain vigilant. The only tool here is non-pharmaceutical intervention.

“I’m happy to see that we are wearing face masks. It’s very important that we continue to adhere to those principles of social distancing because the other tools are being experimented.

“So, we need to make sure that what we are seeing, the downward decline in cases actually translates the truth of what is going on in the communities.

He also called for collaborations between his organization and the FCTA for the effective control of the disease and its effects both on the health and economic sides.

He further commended the FCTA for its role in the eradication of polio in Nigeria which he said has paved the way for the entire African continent being certified as polio free,

He pledged the support of the WHO to the FCTA in its efforts at ensuring that as many residents as possible are enrolled in the FCT Health Insurance Scheme.

“We have your agenda as our preoccupation. Your priorities are our priorities. We want to continue to support the FCT until such a time that everybody benefits from universal health coverage.

“I implore the FCT to continue to pave the way so that its policies can be replicated in other states of the country”, he said.

In his remarks, Bello whole welcoming Mulombo as the new Country Director of WHO said that the FCTA has always enjoyed a very close working relationship with the World Health Organisation and wished Dr Mulombo a successful tenure in Nigeria.

“Whatever successes the FCTA had achieved in the sector was also due to the collaborative efforts with the WHO and remarked that the priority of the FCTA in the health sector was the development of the Primary health care system, elbow said

He appealed to the WHO to assist in the areas of capacity building in ensuring that primary healthcare centers are self-sustaining with improved funding and better legislation.

Mulombo is the new Country Representative for the World Health Organization, WHO, in Nigeria.