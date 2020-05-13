WHO Meets 70 African Traditional Medicine Experts In Bid To Find #COVID19 Cure

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it has met with 70 traditional medicine experts in a bid to find a cure for the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was disclosed on Tuesday by WHO Afro Region via its official Twitter handle @WHOAFRO.
The health organisation said an agreement was reached with the herbal medicine experts on clinical trials of their remedies.
“70 traditional medicine experts from countries across #Africa held a virtual meeting with @WHO on the role of traditional medicine in the #COVID19 response.
“They unanimously agreed that clinical trials must be conducted for all medicines in the Region, without exception,” @WHOAFRO tweeted.
This meeting is coming a day after Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina batted away criticism for promoting a homegrown “remedy” for COVID-19, charging that the West has a condescending attitude toward traditional African medicine.
“If it wasn’t Madagascar, and if it was a European country that had actually discovered this remedy, would there be so much doubt? I don’t think so,” Madagascar’s President told French media in an interview on Monday.
According to the latest figures published by Johns Hopkins University, 4,256,991 cases have been detected worldwide, with 291,487 deaths and 1,488,870 people now recovered.