WHO to trace 103 travellers on flight with Italian man who tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria

The World Health Organization has been enlisted by the Nigerian government to initiate a search to identify 103 out of the 158 passengers that flew into the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos with the Italian man who tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria.

This came after the Lagos State Government revealed how difficult it was tracing the passengers aboard the Turkish airliner that flew into the country with the index case on February 25.

Serving an update on the search on Tuesday March 3, Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora disclosed that the WHO has been contacted to help in tracking uncooperative passengers.

He said;