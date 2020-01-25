WHO waves off global health emergency as China locks down cities to stop virus

A viral illness in China that has sickened hundreds of people is not yet a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said today. WHO issued its evaluation after Chinese authorities moved to lock down five cities earlier in the day and cancelled major events in the capital, Beijing, during the Lunar New Year holiday period to try to contain the new virus. The United Nations health agency made the decision after independent experts spent two days assessing information about the spread of the newly identified coronavirus. “It’s too early to consider this as a public health emergency of international concern,” Didier Houssin, the chair of the emergency advisory committee, said, noting that the panel “was very divided, almost 50-50.”