The popular Australian Sheikh also known as the “Imam Of Peace” has taken to twitter again to claim that whoever supports president Buhari is not only foolish but also responsible for his crimes.

Imam Tawhidi said he is standing up for Nigerians despite not being a Nigerian.The imam advised Nigerians to stand up for their country just as he has done instead of defending the Nigerian President

“Whoever supports Buhari is not only foolish but also responsible regardless of their nationality, I’m not even Nigerian and I am standup for Nigerians, maybe you should do same instead of defending the cult that put that covid19 criminal in power”

‘Whoever supports Buhari is not only foolish but also responsible for his crimes’ — Australian Sheikh https://t.co/w099JtMBWJ pic.twitter.com/ziPj49yf1K — BREAKINGTIMES (@BTBreakingTimes) March 27, 2020