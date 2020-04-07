Why About 70% Deaths From #COVID In Louisiana Are Black

About 70% of the people who have died from coronavirus in Louisiana are black, a striking disparity for a state where African-Americans make up only 32% of the population that experts attributed to entrenched racial divides around economic opportunity and health care access.

According to nola.com, Gov. John Bel Edwards shared the data during a press conference Monday to discuss the state’s progress in combating COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of 512 people in Louisiana since the first case was identified in the New Orleans area in early March.

The disproportionate impact of the virus, while massive, is comparable to other parts of the U.S. that are reporting coronavirus data by race. Edwards said he was troubled by the gulf and that his administration was looking for ways to address it.

“Obviously, this is a big disparity and we’re going to try to figure out what that is attributable to and what we can do about that as quickly as possible,” Edwards said.

Advocates welcomed the decision to release the information, saying that it would help the public better comprehend the pandemic and how it was spreading through different communities.