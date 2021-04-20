Why Amotekun Is Not In Lagos — Gov. Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says operatives of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps, are doing Amotekun’s work in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made this known while speaking on Channels Tv’s Sunday Politics at the Lagos House.

The governor said, apart from community policing, LNSC operatives also engage in border patrol.

According to him, “It’s just a name change. I appreciate what my colleague governors are doing. They also appreciate the peculiar nature of Lagos.

“I have over 7,000 neighbourhood watch personnel in Lagos, who are doing exactly the same thing Amotekun are doing.

“They are there at the border posts giving us daily monitoring in their localities and feeding it back to the central. They are the ones feeding us with information. But they cannot carry arms and prosecute people.

“The borders that I have in Lagos are outside of the Atlantic Ocean is Ogun state.”