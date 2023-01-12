Why Are CBD Products So Popular Today?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical compound in the cannabis plant. The cannabinoid’s popularity has increased rapidly in recent years, allowing widespread access for everyday consumers to buy CBD.

In this article, we will explore the history of CBD, the reasons for its popularity, the laws that have helped to expand access, the potential benefits, any potential side effects, and the industry’s future.

The History Of CBD

CBD has been used for medicinal purposes for centuries. It was first isolated in the 1940s and has been observed in hundreds of studies since. However, in the 1970s, CBD became a Schedule I controlled substance in the United States, meaning it was considered to have a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use.

However, in recent years, there has been a shift in public perception and policy toward CBD. This shift can be attributed to a growing body of scientific evidence supporting the potential therapeutic benefits of CBD.

Why Is CBD So Popular?

There are several reasons why CBD has become so popular in recent years. One reason is that it is believed to have numerous potential health benefits.

Another reason for CBD’s popularity is that it is generally considered safe and well-tolerated. While some people may experience mild side effects from taking CBD, such as drowsiness or changes in appetite, these effects are typically not severe and tend to go away on their own.

Laws that helped CBD popularity

The passage of the 2018 Farm Bill was a significant milestone for the CBD industry. This bill removed hemp, which is a type of cannabis plant that contains low levels of THC, from the list of controlled substances. This made it legal to grow, sell, and possess hemp-derived products in the United States, including CBD.

The benefits of CBD

There is growing evidence to suggest that CBD may have various potential health benefits. For example, some studies have found that CBD may effectively reduce anxiety and improve sleep, while others have suggested that it may have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects.

However, it is essential to note that more research is needed to fully understand the potential benefits of CBD and determine the optimal dosage and frequency of use.

CBD Oil Side Effects

While CBD is generally considered safe and well-tolerated, some people may experience mild side effects. These may include drowsiness, changes in appetite, and dry mouth.

It is also important to note that CBD may interact with certain medications, so it is always a good idea to speak with a healthcare provider before starting a CBD regimen.

The Future of The CBD Industry

The CBD industry is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. As more research is conducted on the potential health benefits of CBD, we will likely see an expansion of the types of products available and an increase in the number of people using CBD for various health concerns.

CBD is a promising natural alternative for those seeking natural relief. While more research is needed to fully understand its potential benefits and risks, the future of the CBD industry looks bright.

If you want to try CBD, make sure you buy from a reputable CBD brand like CBDistillery that provides 3rd party lab tests, customer reviews, and a complete ingredient list for every product.