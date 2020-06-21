Why Arsenal FC Lost 2-1 To Brighton — Apostle Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has reacted, following the defeat of Arsenal football club to Brighton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

He blamed Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, after his team was beaten 2-1.

According to the cleric, Arteta featured a weak team against Brighton, adding that most of the players the Spaniard selected are not on premiership level.

Arsenal, who lost 3-0 at Manchester City on Wednesday, took the lead through Nicolas Pepe in the second half at the Falmer Stadium.

However, Lewis Dunk forced the ball in for 1-1, before Neal Maupay grabbed the winner late on for the host.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, Apostle Suleman wrote: “When I complained about Arteta, Gunners said I should calm down…”

He continued: “It’s not about the board, please. Arteta has weak selections. Most of the players that were featured are not on premiership level…how could you lose to a team that’s in the relegation zone? For a major match, you use consolidated players, not ‘experiments’.”

Meanwhile, Arteta, while giving reasons for his side’s lose, lamented profligacy in front of goal.

In his words: “It’s unacceptable the way we lost today. We missed so many chances, we gave them the first goal, and we didn’t compete in the second goal.”