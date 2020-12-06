Why Buhari Is Stiil Keeping Service Chiefs – Sen. Hanga

By Adejumo Enock

A former Senator representing Kano Central, Rufai Hanga has said, Service Chiefs are being retained by Buhari because the President is afraid of Coup.

While speaking in an interview with newsmen, the Former Lawmaker said, the topmost officers remain in service despite attaining retirement.

He said, the National Assembly had adviced Buhari on different occasions to remove the millitary heads but the President refused to act for reasons best known to him.

According to him,“The Senate and the House of Representatives have made this call several times, but the president has refused to act for the reasons best known to him. Some people say he is afraid of coup.

Hanga said some People said, the President is afraid of Coup that’s why he keeps the service chiefs.

Hanga added that “He once mentioned it that he didn’t want to change the Service Chief because there were very ambitious officers down the ladder. That means he is afraid of coup. The most unfortunate thing is that these Service Chiefs have over stayed their usefulness.

“Some of them have spent 40 years in service. The rule is that you retire after 35 years of service or upon the attainment of 60 years of age. Some of these people have spent far and above their age of retirement so much that the junior officers are being retired.”

The Former Lawmaker who described the situation as ‘demoralizing’ added that the sack calls by federal lawmakers were mere political statement.

“The resolution is empty because the president has refused to budge to their demand. So, there is nothing they can do”. He said.

While speaking about the invitation of Buhari by the Lawmakers, He said, what has the President not said before?,

Furthermore he said, If he (Buhari) refused to appear before the House, nothing will happen.