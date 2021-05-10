Why Buhari Should be Impeached Immediately – Northern Elders Forum

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has demanded the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over his inability and lack of sincerity in handling the insecurity issues troubling Nigeria.

The NEF spoke through Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, its spokesperson who appeared on a television programme on AIT on Monday. Hakeem opined that waiting another two years for Buhari’s mandate to expire could mean dire consequences for Nigeria.

He said; “As our democratic system provides, those with the responsibility to get them off, should impeach those who are failing. If the president can’t deliver, he should be impeached.

“We don’t have a national assembly that appears to have the levels of patriotism and concern beyond partisan politics to realise that when this roof falls, it also falls on their heads.” He said.

“Partisanship is so pronounced that the people we elected and sent to Abuja think they serve the president rather than the Nigerian people.” He further stated.

“The third option is that those leaders who are failing will recognize the fact that they are the problem and resign because they clearly have nothing to offer in terms of leadership.