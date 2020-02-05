Why I stabbed my husband to death over phone charger — Katsina Woman

A 17-year-old housewife, Rabi Rabi’u, who stabbed her husband, Shamsu Salisu, to death in Katsina State last Wednesday, has explained that a misunderstanding on who should first charge their mobile telephone led to a scuffle in which he died.

Rabi, who was paraded at the Katsina State Police Command Headquarters on Tuesday, said amidst sobs that she never knew the stab could lead to the death of the 25-year-old Salisu.

According to her, the incident happened on Wednesday morning when public power supply was restored in their community and she wanted to charge her phones.

She said Salisu equally wanted to charge his phones at the same time.

She added the argument led to a scuffle between the two of them, adding that Salisu drew out a knife, which she snatched from him.

Rabi, who spoke in Hausa explained, “The incident happened early in the morning during prayer time. Public power supply was restored in our area and I wanted to charge my phones, while Salisu also wanted to charge his.

“Unfortunately, we were arguing over who should use the charger first when Salisu drew out a knife and I snatched it from him and stabbed him in the stomach and he later died.

“Our marriage was just 51-day-old and we were yet to have children, but I still love him. I never knew that the stab would lead to his death.”

The spokesman for the command, SP Gambo Isah, while parading the housewife, said, “On January 29, 2020, around 5.30am, the DPO, Malumfashi Division, responded to a distress call based on a report that one Shamsu Salisu, 25, of the Almakiyayi village, Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, had an altercation with his wife, one Rabi Rabi’u, 17, of the same address, but later while he was asleep, the wife stabbed him with a knife in several places in his body, including his abdomen.

“As a result, he sustained serious injuries. The police team rushed the victim to the Malumfashi General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“In the course of investigation, the police recovered a sharp knife and a bed sheet stained with blood. Investigation is ongoing.”

The police also paraded about 46 suspects accused of various offences, including kidnapping, armed robbery and traffic infractions at the command’s headquarters on Tuesday.