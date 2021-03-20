Why I will not Support Goodluck Jonathan For 2023 Election – Wike

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State has disclosed that he will not support former President Goodluck Jonathan even if he gets the Presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the next Presidential election in 2023.

Wike revealed this to BBC Pidgin on Saturday in Port Harcourt. He said: “I am a PDP member, if former President Goodluck Jonathan picks a ticket to run in my party, I will support him. I can’t do anti-party. But if he picks a ticket to run in APC, I won’t support him because I can’t do anti-party.”

He knows I won’t support him in APC even if he is from the south. I don’t do that kind of politics. It is party we are talking about and I don’t play ethnicity.”The All Progressives Congress, APC, had earlier said it is not wooing former President Goodluck Jonathan for the 2023 presidential race on its platform.

The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, had revealed this at a meeting with APC stakeholders.

“It is diversionary to start discussing 2023 election now; we have a sitting president, who is less than two years in his second term in office.

“We are concentrating on the success of his administration,” Mr Buni said.