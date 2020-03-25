“Why I’m always so critical of the govt when it comes to healthcare”- Adunni Achebe

A Nigerian lady, Adunni Achebe has taken to Twitter, to share her frustration at the regime’s inability to provide adequately for the health care sector in Nigeria.

She narrated her experience of improvising to temporarily save a preterm infant with Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS). Sadly the baby died 48 hours later.

@_Adadioramma tweeted:

“Someone asked why I’m always so critical of the govt when it comes to healthcare. I will tell u. During NYSC, I & a colleague had to construct an improvised bubble CPAP machine using plaster & Eva water bottle to save a preterm infant with RDS. The baby died 48 hours later.”

Someone asked why I'm always so critical of the govt when it comes to healthcare.



I will tell u.



During NYSC, I & a colleague had to construct an improvised bubble CPAP machine using plaster & Eva water bottle to save a preterm infant with RDS.



The baby died 48 hours later. — Adunni Achebe (@_Adadioramma) March 25, 2020

Explaining what caused the death of the preterm infant, She said they ran out of oxygen and any other idea that could save the baby. They fashioned incubators from indomie cartons with light bulbs dangling above these cartons as the only source of heat.

“A lot of these babies later became statistics for Nigeria’s infant mortality. But Lawmakers want to use N37billion to renovate a building. The same govt wants $500million to revamp NTA. In a space of 3 years, the govt budgeted 5.2 billion Naira for Aso villa clinic alone.” she continued.

A lot of these babies later became statistics for Nigeria's infant mortality.



But Lawmakers want to use N37billion to renovate a building.



The same govt wants $500million to revamp NTA.



In a space of 3 years, the govt budgeted 5.2 billion Naira for Aso villa clinic alone. — Adunni Achebe (@_Adadioramma) March 25, 2020

Wondering why people were not as furious as herself, Adunni Achebe went on to list what 5.2 billion naira can do to the health sector. She said it can purchase over 1500 incubators, 2000 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines and over 400 ventilators.

She said she was sure a lot of doctors have worse stories of preventable deaths and a lot of them have also committed suicide from depression.

She tweeted:

“If u’ve ever watched a child with RDS die, u’ll understand. They make this grunting sound cos they’re trying to generate enough air pressure to keep their lungs open. With each breath, it gets worse, sometimes it feels like they have a hole in their windpipes. It’s haunting.

“I’m sure a lot of doctors have worse stories of preventable deaths. A lot of them have also committed suicide from depression. All these cos some govt official didn’t do what they were supposed to do. So please forgive us if we no longer have any empathy left.”

I'm sure a lot of doctors have worse stories of preventable deaths.



A lot of then have also committed suicide from depression.



All these cos some govt official didn't do what they were supposed to do.



So please forgive us if we no longer have any empathy left. — Adunni Achebe (@_Adadioramma) March 25, 2020