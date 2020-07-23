Why Leave For Mali, When Nigeria Suffers Bigger Crisis – CAN To Buhari

The Vice Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Pastor John Hayab has challenged the decision by President Buhari to travel to Mali and settle political conflicts, when his country suffers more crisis.

VC Hayab who also doubles as the Chairman, Kaduna State Chapter of CAN stated that addressing the killings in Southern part of Kaduna, should be a priority to the President, and not meddling in the Political affairs of another country.

According to him, “the recent killings in Kagoro, Southern Kaduna really calls for urgent attention from the government, added that Christians are simply the main target of the gunmen”.

“It is high time the government stops attributing killings in the State to be clash of farmers and herders, and go after the criminals. It is often said that no sick man gets cured while living in denial”, he said.

“Our leaders continue to deny reality of bad things faced by their subject. I really don’t understand their pretence as to what has been happening in the country. I think it is a sign of weak leadership on their part”, he noted.

“They are really not helping the people, what they do is to divide the people to the extent that if we are to understand the truth to all that has been happening, we will definitely chase them out of the country”, he stated.

The Vice Chairman stated that people’s lives no longer bears meaning in the country, as killing now seems legal in the Country.

“The problem is that the government is currently living in denial, they act ignorant to the problems faced by its citizens. How can it be called a farmer and herder clash when people sleeping in their homes or ones that attends traditional marriages are shot, killed and their homes burnt”, he said.

“We are therefore calling on the government to respond to these killings by taking the criminals head so that the citizens can live in peace and harmony that they daily desire”, he added.