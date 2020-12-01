Why Nigeria Is Falling Apart – Secondus

By Seun Adeuyi

Nigeria is sliding into a failed state as a result of growing spate of senseless killings across the country.

This was stated by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, on Monday, in Bayelsa, when he led other PDP leaders to the official campaign flag-off for Senatorial flag bearers in Bayelsa West and Central, Seriake Dickson and Cleopas Moses respectively.

The PDP National Chairman expressed sadness that virtually every aspect of national life had collapsed.

According to Secondus, “Everywhere is broken down. Security is broken down; the economy is broken down. It is the most difficult time for our nation. The country is falling apart, but we, the PDP believe in a united Nigeria. Only the PDP has an answer.

“Today, as we stand here to speak to you, Nigeria is fast becoming a failed state and the only rescue is that, when you put quality people in the National Assembly, they can make laws that will defend you.

“We are going to rescue Nigeria from the hands of the APC. The only way is to start from home. In Lagos, Imo and Plateau, we are going to win the senatorial bye-elections. In Plateau, our candidate there is the most popular. In Cross River, we are also going to win.”

While describing the two-party standard bearers as credible and extraordinary candidates, Secondus boasted that the party would win the election scheduled for December 5 by a wide margin.

Dickson and Moses were handed the party’s flag during separate events at Sagbama and Yenagoa.