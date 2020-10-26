Why Pastor Adeboye Must Fire VP Osinbajo From RCCG

Based on the ongoing economic crises, a Nigerian pastor, Adewale Giwa of Awaiting the second coming of Jesus Christ ministry while addressing his church members lamented on the poor performance and incompetence of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo saying if he was pastor Adeboye, he wouldn’t hesitate in excommunicating the VP from his church.

According to him, as a Christian, you’re to make a difference everywhere you find yourself, but it’s quite unfortunate that Osinbajo however tolerated all kinds of corruption coupled with harassment and social injustice as the Vice President and has failed to show the light of Christ.

According to him, resigning would have been the best thing to do, rather than allowing himself be a tool for bad governance and deprive himself of heavenly rewards, for all the years he’s served as the VP, there’s been no much performance as expected of him as a Christian.

He further supported his words with biblical references from the book of Ephesians 5:11 saying Pastor Adeboye should act wisely by firing the VP.