Why religious leaders are angry, by Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has appealed to religious leaders to moderate and control their anger over rising insecurity in the country.

He explained that they are angry because they have inadequate knowledge about what Nigerian Ruler, Mouhammadu Buhari, is doing to address insecurity in the country.

He also alleged that the retired general was not giving religious leaders enough opportunity to engage him on issues of national importance.

The governor stated this when the Coordinator of the North-West border drill Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Mohammed Aliyu, paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Breaking Times reports.

He said, “I appealed to our leaders especially religious leaders to kindly moderate and tone down their anger. Let us all support, encourage and work with the president to ensure that we secure Nigeria.

“I appeal to Mr. President to as a matter of urgency invite some of these religious leaders and other stakeholders to a closed-door meeting, let them have a fair idea of what the federal government is doing.

“Mr President should slightly open his door and allow people to engage him, let him hear them out. It is very important and let them listen to Mr. President and possibly leaders of our security service.”

On the closure of land borders, Tambuwal said poor communication and lack of public enlightenment before the commencement of the exercise was responsible for the opposing views that greeted the exercise.

As a governor of a border, Tambuwal said he was not adequately informed of the purpose of the border drill before its commencement.

He said, “it is not that I didn’t ask, I asked, I put a call across to some top security leaders in this country, I wasn’t given as much information as you gave us now.”

Tambuwal said with the kind of information he received from the visiting team of the border drill operation, Sokoto has more reasons to support the border closure because of the menace of drug abuse and other security challenges.

On his part, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Mohammed Aliyu, said the team was in Sokoto to monitor the men and officers posted to the border post to ensure compliance to the dictate of the exercise.